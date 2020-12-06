Dry weather, foggy conditions in UP

The weather remained dry across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the meteorological department said. In a statement, the department said dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places over eastern UP and shallow fog was seen at isolated places in the western region.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, while Banda recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius. Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in the state, where the mercury dipped to 7 degrees Celsius.