6 people killed in head-on collision between jeep and truck in Rajasthan

Six people were killed and two injured when a jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Churu district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said

The incident occurred near Bhanipura when the jeep was on its way to Dungargarh in Bikaner, the police said. The deceased were identified as Lalaram (60), Reshmi (65), Kanaram (40), Kalawati (30), Kamla (35) and Seema Devi (50), the police said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital.