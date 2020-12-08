MeT issues 'yellow' weather warning for Himachal

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The MeT centre Shimla has forecast rains in plains and low hills on Friday and Saturday, while rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills from Wednesday to Sunday. However, the MeT centre issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snowfall in mid and high hills only for Saturday. The MeT centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause ''damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life''. Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings.

Meanwhile, weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded at 4.8, 6.7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 27.2 degrees Celsius.