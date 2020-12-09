Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Asteroid sample arrives in Japan; Musk's SpaceX to stage key high-altitude and more

Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Asteroid sample arrives in Japan; Musk's SpaceX to stage key high-altitude and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odyssey

Samples of an asteroid 300 million km from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a six-year odyssey by a space probe pursuing the origins of life. Named for the peregrine falcon, the Hayabusa2 blasted off for the asteroid Ryugu in December 2014, overcoming an unexpectedly rough landing surface to collect samples of asteroid dust in a capsule.

Musk's SpaceX to stage key high-altitude Starship test

Elon Musk's SpaceX was set to launch a prototype of its Mars rocket Starship in its highest-altitude "hop" test from the space company's Texas facilities on Tuesday, a key trial for a rocket system that Musk hopes will land humans on the moon and eventually Mars. Musk sought to tamp down expectations for Starship's first suborbital flight using three of its new Raptor rocket engines, predicting a 30% chance of success in reaching an altitude of more than 40,000 feet. That would be vastly higher than the vehicle's first two tests at altitudes of 500 feet.

Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testing.

Gen Chuck Yeager, 'Right Stuff' test pilot who broke sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the steely "Right Stuff" test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager's death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria.

Also Read: Once Australia's COVID-19 hotspot, Victoria goes 28 days without an infection

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United only needed a point from their fin...

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when i...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a requ...

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.It was Ronaldos first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020