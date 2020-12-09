Gulmarg only place in Kashmir with sub-zero temperature; snowfall in higher reaches

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero minimum temperature on Wednesday, while the weather stayed mostly dry in other parts of the Valley after two days of snowfall and rains, officials said. Gulmarg, in North Kashmir, and a few other higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall during the night, the officials said. They said the weather stayed mostly dry in other parts of the valley after two days of snowfall and rains, and the mercury stayed above the freezing point.

The snowfall and rains led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh road -- connecting the Kashmir valley with Ladakh union territory -- as well as the Mughal Road which is the alternative road-link between the Valley and the Jammu region. The MET Office issued a high danger avalanche warning for higher reaches of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, medium danger warning for Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kargil districts, the officials said. They added a low-level avalanche warning has been issued for the upper reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of J-K and Leh district of Ladakh UT.

The people living in these areas have been cautioned not to venture in the avalanche-prone areas for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Gulmarg was the only place in the Kashmir valley to record sub-zero temperatures last night as the mercury there settled at a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

All the remaining weather stations in the valley, including Pahalgam, recorded the minimum temperature above zero degree Celsius, with the night temperature in Srinagar settling at a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said..