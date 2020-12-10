Left Menu
Telangana CM announces various development projects for Siddipet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced various development projects for the district headquarters town of Siddipet and nearby villages, including a lift irrigation scheme and a four-lane road project.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced various development projects for the district headquarters town of Siddipet and nearby villages, including a lift irrigation scheme and a four-lane road project. Rao, who addressed a public meeting after attending several development programmes in the town, said an international airport, when it is required in the future, may come up near Siddipet (which is about 100 km from Hyderabad).

Rao, who had represented Siddipet in the Assembly earlier, said Rs 100 crore would be sanctioned for taking up various development and tourism promotion works at the Ranganayaka Sagar project near Siddipet. He announced a lift irrigation scheme for the benefit of various villages, a new road development project, connecting about 22 villages, to be taken up at a cost of Rs 160 crore, a new four-lane road project and another 1,000 double bedroom houses for poor in the town,.

Rao said an auditorium would be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore in Siddipet and an integrated vegetable and non-veg market at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Siddipet is presently represented in the Assembly by state Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is a nephew of the chief minister.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

