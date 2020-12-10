Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buildings shake as deep, 6.7 magnitude quake hits Taiwan

Buildings shook in Taipei on Thursday as a deep, 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the northern part of Taiwan, though with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake's epicentre was just off Taiwan's northeastern coast, at a depth of 77 km (48 miles), according to the island's Central Weather Bureau.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:33 IST
Buildings shake as deep, 6.7 magnitude quake hits Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Buildings shook in Taipei on Thursday as a deep, 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the northern part of Taiwan, though with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake's epicentre was just off Taiwan's northeastern coast, at a depth of 77 km (48 miles), according to the island's Central Weather Bureau. The Taipei city government said the subway system was operating as normal with no reports of problems.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.3 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chances of Brexit trade deal narrow for banks and bookmakers

Investment banks cut the chances of Britain and the European Union agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday while bookmakers slashed the odds to 50 after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

India attractive destination for investment, has potential for huge returns: Gadkari

Terming India as an attractive destination for investments, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged investors to tap the vast opportunities it offers and get good returns at a time when the whole world is finding an alternative desti...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league. Led by Uruguayan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020