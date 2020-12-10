Left Menu
Development News Edition

Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:38 IST
Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate. The huge replica with the message ''Please forgive us- we are guilty'' was created and displayed by the Bharat Flag Foundation.

The foundation is run by the owners of Murudkar Zendewale, a popular flag shop in the city. On Wednesday, a Gaur (Indian bison) strayed into Kothrud's Mahatma society and it took four to five hours for forest officials to capture it by using tranquilizers.

But the animal died during treatment. Forest officials blamed the crowds which caused the animal to panic.

It made the gaur run, made its body temperature to go up and as a result, it was overstressed, leading to the death, officials said. ''We created the replica of the gaur to appeal Pune residents to express their feelings for the animal and feel apologetic for the way people behaved during the rescue operation,'' said Girish Murudkar, the owner of Murudkar Zendewale.

The NGO works for the conservation of animals and forests, he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union and B...

Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saf...

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhu...

UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Moroccos decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. This step, a sovereign move, contributes to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020