Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Europe's plan to make deeper emissions cuts this decade

The Commission wants to add intra-EU maritime transport to the EU carbon market, and give fewer free carbon permits to airlines. It will also examine EU tax exemptions for fossil fuels, to push planes and ships towards low-carbon options.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:34 IST
FACTBOX-Europe's plan to make deeper emissions cuts this decade
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

After months of political wrangling, European Union countries agreed on Friday to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

The new goal, which needs approval from the European Parliament, will replace a previous plan to cut emissions by 40% this decade. The upgrade will require every economic sector to become greener, faster. The EU's executive Commission will unleash policy proposals next year to deliver a 55% emissions cut. In September, it laid out the main changes needed. They are as follows.

ENERGY Europe's fossil fuel use would plummet. By 2030, EU coal consumption would drop by 70% from 2015 levels, oil by 30% and gas by 25%.

Meanwhile, renewables' share of EU power production would more than double from today's 32%. These changes would save 100 billion euros ($121.5 billion) in energy imports over 2021-2030, the Commission says, boosting EU energy security.

Europe would also use less energy, which could be done by renovating the 75% of EU buildings that are energy-inefficient. By 2030, the Commission wants to more than double the EU's annual rate of energy-related building renovations, which is currently 1%. TRANSPORT

The Commission will propose tighter CO2 emissions standards for cars. Road transport could be added to the EU carbon market, to hurry the shift to zero-emissions vehicles. Aviation and shipping must also step up their climate efforts. The Commission wants to add intra-EU maritime transport to the EU carbon market, and give fewer free carbon permits to airlines.

It will also examine EU tax exemptions for fossil fuels, to push planes and ships towards low-carbon options. INDUSTRY

Heavy industry must overcome technological barriers and conduct large-scale tests, including of low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture equipment before 2030. Factories could face higher carbon costs, as the Commission will further assess the amount of free pollution permits they receive in the carbon market.

A border adjustment mechanism would aim to prevent cheaper higher-carbon products made elsewhere from flooding the EU market. FARMING AND FORESTS

Forestry and land will be counted towards the EU's new 2030 climate target. The sector absorbs more CO2 than it emits, meaning it could offset emissions from other sectors. Sustainable forest management and restoration of wetlands could help natural carbon sinks absorb 300 million tonnes of emissions by 2030, up from roughly 260 million tonnes in 2018.

A new EU certification system will encourage farmers to store carbon on their land, while a "strong decrease" in consumption of animal products could cut 30 million tonnes of emissions by 2030. ($1 = 0.8229 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a reliable and close friend and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are a reliable and close friend... Our countries do have very com...

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 P...

Actor Shikha Malhotra suffers stroke, admitted to hospital

Actor Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to a city hospital after she suffered a stroke, her manager said. According to the actors PR manager Ashwani Shukla, Malhotra, in her late 20s, complained of pain in the right side of her body late on...

WB Guv sends report to Centre on law & order, asks Mamata not to play with fire

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said he has sent a report to the Centre about extremely disturbing developments in the state, in the backdrop attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. Castigating the Mamata Banerjee gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020