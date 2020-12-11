Uttarakhand CM flags off trial run of e-bus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the trial run of an electric bus here on Friday, saying there are plans to run 30 such vehicles in the city during the current financial year. Speaking on the occasion, Rawat said it is a good beginning which will prove to be a significant step towards environment conservation.

The trial run of the electric bus is being conducted by the Dehradun Smart City Ltd, which proposes to run 30 such buses in the city during the current financial year, Rawat said. ''Our effort will be to run such buses gradually up to Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Haridwar,'' the chief minister said, adding the Centre wants the entire country to move towards electric buses by 2030.