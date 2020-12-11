Left Menu
Khattar orders strict action against 8 officials of Haryana Urban Development Authority

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the states urban development authority to file a charge sheet against its eight officials after a Panchkula-based resident complained on Twitter about use of poor quality material in road construction.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:20 IST
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the state's urban development authority to file a charge sheet against its eight officials after a Panchkula-based resident complained on Twitter about use of poor quality material in road construction. A news report was shared in this regard by the Panchkula-based resident on the Twitter handle of the chief minister.

According to a statement, the complaint was regarding alleged use of poor quality material by the Haryana Urban Development Authority, Panchkula, in connivance with the contractors, for construction of roads in sectors across the Ghaggar river. ''It was stated in the complaint that due to the connivance of the officers of the Pradhikaran, corruption to the tune of crores of rupees has been committed. This was viewed seriously by the state government,'' the statement said, adding that the matter came up during a review meeting of the ''CM Window'' here on Friday.

''CM Window'' is a web portal launched by the state government for redressal of people's grievances..

