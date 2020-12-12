Left Menu
Light rain in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh recorded a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal level, and a rainfall of 5.4 mm, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:06 IST
The minimum temperatures stayed above normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. There was overnight rain in several areas of the two states, the Meteorological Department said.

In Punjab, the minimum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 11.4, 11.6 and 13 degrees Celsius, up to seven degrees above normal, the department said. Amritsar received 11.9-mm rain, followed by Ludhiana (2.4 mm), Patiala (9.9 mm), Pathankot (15.2 mm), Gurdaspur (9.7mm) and Bathinda with 1.2 mm of rainfall. Chandigarh recorded a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal level, and a rainfall of 5.4 mm, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala and Karnal received rainfall of 10.8 mm and 2.4 mm and a minimum of 13.4 and 10.4 degrees Celsius respectively. While Karnal recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius, Narnaul's minimum was 12.3 degrees Celsius, up to seven degrees above normal. PTI CHS HMB

