Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand: COVID officer to be deployed for Kumbh

Reviewing preparations for the event, Rawat authorised Kumbh mela officials and the Garhwal commissioner to sanction works worth up to Rs two crore and Rs five crore, respectively.The chief minister also said a committee of experienced engineers and senior financial officers should be set up to help the Garhwal commissioner sanction works related to Kumbh.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:26 IST
U'khand: COVID officer to be deployed for Kumbh
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to deploy a special COVID officer for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Reviewing preparations for the event, Rawat authorised Kumbh mela officials and the Garhwal commissioner to sanction works worth up to Rs two crore and Rs five crore, respectively.

The chief minister also said a committee of experienced engineers and senior financial officers should be set up to help the Garhwal commissioner sanction works related to Kumbh. There should be no compromise on the quality of works and arrangements to avoid controversies after the conclusion of the event, Rawat said.

He directed heads of government departments to see that all works of permanent nature related to the event are completed before January 31 and the rest are also expedited. All shopkeepers in the mela area have been asked to keep masks and hand sanitisers, Health Secretary Amit Negi said at the meeting.

Secretary, urban development, Shailesh Bagoli said 124 construction works worth Rs 473 crore are in progress in the Kumbh Mela area. IG police Sanjay Gunjyal said the mela area has been divided into six zones, 24 sectors, 21 police stations, nine police lines, 23 police outposts and 25 check posts from safety point of view.

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar begins in January 2021.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The Heropanti actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual beard...

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508; with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160: Health Department.

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508 with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160 Health Department....

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020