Rains bring maximum temperature down in Delhi

An increase in the moisture content in the air due to the rain is likely to result in moderate to dense fog over the next two-three days, the official said.Delhis air quality, which was recorded in the very poor category on Saturday morning, is also likely to improve significantly due to stronger winds and rain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:13 IST
Light to moderate rains in parts of Delhi brought the maximum temperature down by a notch on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the cloud cover led to an increase in the minimum temperature that settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius and 1.6 mm rainfall, the IMD said. Thunderstorms and light to moderate-intensity rains occurred over South Delhi, New Delhi, Lodhi Road, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi and East Delhi.

Southwest Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Narela, North Delhi and neighbouring areas also witnessed light rainfall, the IMD said. The rains are a result of a western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, an IMD official said, adding that the mercury is expected to drop by Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly.

These winds blow from the snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains. An increase in the moisture content in the air due to the rain is likely to result in moderate to dense fog over the next two-three days, the official said.

Delhi's air quality, which was recorded in the ''very poor'' category on Saturday morning, is also likely to improve ''significantly'' due to stronger winds and rain. The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 356. It was 295 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''..

