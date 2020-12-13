Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 02:29 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary
Image Credit: Pxfuel

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks

For more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to his home in Vietnam where he lovingly restores them. He now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes. Hearts aflutter, China's pigeon racing enthusiasts spend big to indulge their passion

Yu Yuguang's heart beats faster every time he stands on his roof, eyes trained to the sky waiting for one of his pigeons to pass through the trap door of its home loft. "Those are the most intense and enjoyable moments of a pigeon race," says Yu, 57, adding that the sport is like playing the lottery. Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital

Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday. The team uncovered in March the facade and eastern side of the tower, as well as 119 human skulls of men, women and children, adding to hundreds previously found, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). With Christmas parties off, some Spanish firms send gift baskets instead

There will be far fewer corporate parties over Christmas as big gatherings are banned due to the pandemic, but in Spain, better-than-expected sales of seasonal gift baskets are going some way to making up for foregone festivities. Ranging from a small present to elaborate parcels containing wine, liquor, Iberian ham and assorted sweets, the holiday baskets are a common way in Spain to thank employees for their work over the last year.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Authentic brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia -The Telegraph

Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.Authentic Brands, owner of the New York departm...

Brazil registers 43,900 new confirmed cases of coronavirus; 686 deaths - Health Ministry

Brazil reported 43,900 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 686 fatalities from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pandemic began...

CDC advisory panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Saturday recommended the nations first COVID-19 vaccine, helping clear the way for public health authorities to begin the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. The ...

EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue overnight but London believes the current offer from the EU remains unacceptable, a British government source said on Saturday. British Prime Minister Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020