Light rains in few places of western UP, dry weather in eastern parts

Light rains occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over eastern UP, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Rainfall was recorded in Najibabad with dense to very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius. Banda recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius. Etawah and Najibabad were the coldest at 9 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast dense fog to be very likely at isolated places across the state with the weather expected to be dry on Monday. Weather is most likely to be dry over the state on December 15 and 16 as well.