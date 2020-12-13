Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light rains in few places of western UP, dry weather in eastern parts

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:41 IST
Light rains in few places of western UP, dry weather in eastern parts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Light rains occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over eastern UP, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Rainfall was recorded in Najibabad with dense to very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius. Banda recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius. Etawah and Najibabad were the coldest at 9 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast dense fog to be very likely at isolated places across the state with the weather expected to be dry on Monday. Weather is most likely to be dry over the state on December 15 and 16 as well.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP activists stage demonstration over party worker's death

BJP activists on Sunday held a demonstration outside Bijupur police station in Bengals North 24 Parganas, demanding justice for one of their party workers who died in an attack by alleged TMC supporters. Hundreds of agitators, led by saffro...

Union minister's remarks: Conduct surgical strike, Raut to BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP over Union minister Raosaheb Danves claim that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing stir of farmers in Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked the Centre to conduct a surgical strike in this regard. Farmers h...

EU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its composure as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter ra...

Won't comment on Pranab Mukherjee's book before reading in full: Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders have said its premature to comment on the new book by late former President Pranab Mukherjee which presented a critical point of view for the party without reading it in full. Former union minister M Veerappa Moily, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020