Cold weather conditions prevail in many parts of Haryana, Punjab

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Monday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said. Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul too experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's low settled at 8 degrees Celsius. However, minimum temperatures at Karnal and Ambala hovered slightly above normal limits at 10.8 degrees Celsius and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur and Bathinda, too, experienced the chill recording respective minimums of 7.2 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala, however, recorded slightly above normal minimums at 10.2 degrees Celsius and 10.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius. The MeT officials said that fog reduced visibility in the morning at many places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Bhiwani, Amritsar and Patiala.