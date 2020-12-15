Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies

Eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha died at a private hospital here on Monday, doctors said. He was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science IISc, breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr Sunil V Furtado said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 00:18 IST
Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha died at a private hospital here on Monday, doctors said. He was 87. He was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr Sunil V Furtado said. ''When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,'' Dr Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city, told PTI.

According to him, Narasimha had a heart-related ailment and suffered a brain stroke in 2018 as well. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Born on July 20, 1933, Prof Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993. He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.

Considering his contribution, the central government bestowed on him Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2013. According to his family friends, Narasimha was in the league of the Missile Man of India and former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Dr Kalam and Prof Narasimha had together authored a book --''Developments In Fluid Mechanics and Space Technology''. He was also a good friend of eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr C N R Rao. He was the student of Indian rocket scientist Prof Satish Dhawan.

His family members said the last rites will be performed on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosives-laden boat hits fuel ship at Saudi port, ministry says

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a fuel transport ship anchored at a Jeddah terminal was hit by an explosive-laden boat in what it called a terrorist attack, after shipping firm Hafnia said one of its tankers was struck by an external sourc...

'Healing is coming': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

An intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a sign that healing is coming, as the U.S. coronavirus death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 li...

Mathura Garrison to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the Victory Flame for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on MondayAs part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the...

Baseball-Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, start process of determining new name

Major League Baseballs MLB Cleveland team will drop its Indians nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.The Cleveland team said in a statement it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020