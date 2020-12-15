Light rains at isolated places in UP

Very light rain occurred at isolated places over the state, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Tuesday. Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places over western parts of the state. Very dense fog occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and dense fog occurred at isolated places over east UP. State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 5.8 degree Celsius recorded at Fatehgarh observatory (in Farrukhabad district). Cold wave and cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over western UP on December 16. Weather is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely in the morning at isolated places over the state on December 17 and 18.