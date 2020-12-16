Bihar CM asks officials to complete physical verification work for rural roads

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asked the Rural Works Department (RWD) to carry out physical verification of the work done for providing road connectivity to 'tolas' (hamlets) and 'baswat' (settlement), and urged officials concerned to expedite pending work, if any. Kumar gave the directions to the RWD officials at a high-level review meeting here, an official release said.

In 2019, Kumar had announced that all villages and hamlets would be connected with metallic roads by this year. The target was part of the ''seven resolves' which the state government had adopted for good governance.

Laying emphasis on construction of quality roads, the chief minister had said before the recent Assembly polls that if voted back to power, he would provide people with inter- village road connectivity. Mentioning that the state government has been working continuously to provide easy connectivity to people, Kumar said ''all the tolas are being provided road connectivity under Grameen Tola Sampark Nischay Yojana.'' Maintenance of roads needs to be taken seriously and RWD engineers should take it up on a priority basis, the chief minister said.

Giving a detailed presentation of the work done, RWD secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal apprised the chief minister of the latest update on the construction work of rural roads, connectivity to hamlets and settlements, maintenance of rural roads and new maintenance monitoring system, the release said.