Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wildlife smuggling racket busted in Odisha's Jajpur

A wildlife smuggling racket was busted in Odishas Jajpur district on Wednesday and two persons were arrested in this connection, a forest official said. However, two others involved in the racket managed to escape during the raid, the official said.The arrested persons are suspected to be the mastermind of the racket.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:32 IST
Wildlife smuggling racket busted in Odisha's Jajpur

A wildlife smuggling racket was busted in Odishas Jajpur district on Wednesday and two persons were arrested in this connection, a forest official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials from Jajpur Road conducted a raid in Bhikipur reserve forest area and caught the miscreants, he said.

Five antlers, a tusk and a rare chameleon, worth several lakhs, were recovered from their possession. However, two others involved in the racket managed to escape during the raid, the official said.

''The arrested persons are suspected to be the mastermind of the racket. Efforts are on to trace the others involved in the criminal activity and ascertain as to how the animals were killed,'' said Debendra Patnaik, Ranger of Jajpur. Both the persons were planning to strike a deal with prospective buyers to sell the wildlife products, he said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.The justices took up an appeal by th...

Temperature below freezing point in HP's Manali, Dalhousie

The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, even as Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa in the state shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Wednesday. The minimum temperatur...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales decline further as COVID-19, lack of additional fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income, adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economys recovery from the pandemic recession.The sec...

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime ministers top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.The European Medicines Agency EMA, which is set to speed up its approval process, said an exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020