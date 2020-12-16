Left Menu
Delhi CM asks DUSIB officials to expedite allotment of flats constructed for slum dwellers

We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in due time, Kejriwal said.In a meeting held last month, it was decided that the construction project of the EWS flats will be carried out on the vacant land of DUSIB.

Updated: 16-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed DUSIB officials to expedite allotment of flats constructed under the AAP government's rehabilitation policy for slum dwellers. Construction of 89,400 flats on 237 acres of land for economically weaker sections (EWS) will be completed by 2025 in three phases under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy. The flats are being built within a radius of five kilometres of slums.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and said obstacles in the allotment of land required for the construction of the flats should be removed, a Delhi government statement said. ''The chief minister instructed the officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the EWS and slum dwellers. He also instructed the officials to ensure allotment of the flats within 5 km of where their slums were located,'' it said.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister and DUSIB vice-chairperson Satyendar Jain, principal secretary (urban development) Renu Sharma and other officials. ''The 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' is the flagship policy of the Delhi government. We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in due time,'' Kejriwal said.

In a meeting held last month, it was decided that the construction project of the EWS flats will be carried out on the vacant land of DUSIB. Out of 221 acres of land available with DUSIB, at present 115 acres are being considered for the construction of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses, the statement said. The construction project will also be carried out on the vacant land from where people have been shifted. Architect consultants will be appointed for the project in two months, it said. In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by 2022. In the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed and in the third phase, 30,000 houses will be constructed, it said. The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8,000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs 3,312 crores for 41,400 flats at the rate of Rs 8 lakh per flat, it said. The 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme will be executed and implemented by DUSIB and the government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan in this regard, it added.

