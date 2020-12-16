Leopard injures 4 after straying out of tea garden, killed

A leopard, which strayed into a locality in West Bengal's Darjeeling district and injured four persons, was killed as forest personnel had to shoot the animal, an official said. Speaking to reporters, Chief Wildlife Warden VK Yadav said the forest staff had to fire in self defence as the leopard charged towards Range Officer Sanjib Dutta during the tranquilisation process.

The leopard emerged out of the bushes in the Gangarampur tea garden in the evening and took shelter at the backyard of the Rangapani Cancer Hospital in the Bagdogra police station area, he said. The animal pounced on an old person who came in its way, seriously injuring him, Yadav said.

Three Forest Department teams, including members of the special task force, were rushed to the spot to tame it. However, as the tranquilisation and capture process began, the animal lunged towards the range officer, injuring him and two others on the spot, he said.

The forest personnel then fired in self defence and the leopard died, Yadav explained. The carcass of the leopard has been taken to the range office for post-mortem.