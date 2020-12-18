Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 1.10 crore goes missing from Customs custody

Following an internal inquiry, the Customs department has lodged an FIR against unidentified staffers, said Gadhe.As per the FIR, the Bhuj Customs division of Kutch district had in 2001 handed over 3,149.398 grams of seized gold to its Jamnagar divisional office after the Bhuj office suffered damage in the earthquake.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:08 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.10 crore goes missing from Customs custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gold worth Rs 1.10 crore has gone ''missing'' from the custody of the Customs department's office here in Gujarat, police said on Friday. The Jamnagar police have lodged an FIR against unidentified staffers of the Customs department, which first conducted an internal probe, that lasted for four years, in the matter.

The FIR was lodged under the IPC section 309, which deals with criminal breach of trust by public servant, at the Jamnagar 'B' division police station on Thursday evening, said police inspector, Kunal Gadhe. ''The gold (in form of articles) belonged to the Bhuj Customs division and was kept at the Jamnagar office after the 2001 earthquake.

''After taking back the custody in 2016, the Bhuj office learned that 2,156.722 gram of gold worth Rs 1.10 crore was missing. ''Following an internal inquiry, the Customs department has lodged an FIR against unidentified staffers,'' said Gadhe.

As per the FIR, the Bhuj Customs division of Kutch district had in 2001 handed over 3,149.398 grams of seized gold to its Jamnagar divisional office after the Bhuj office suffered damage in the earthquake. These gold articles were kept in two suitcases and handed over to the Jamnagar office in 2001, said the FIR.

After the renovation of the office, Bhuj Customs officials took custody of the sealed suitcases from the Jamnagar office in 2016, it said. Since keys were misplaced, these suitcases were opened after breaking the locks in 2016 in the presence of officials of both the divisions.

After counting the articles, it was revealed that out of 3,149.398 gram of gold, 2,156.722 gram was missing, said the police document. After a four-year-long internal inquiry, higher authorities in the Customs, suspecting theft of the precious metal, gave a go ahead to lodge the FIR, said Gadhe.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers.

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers....

Post-Brexit deal in 'serious situation', warns UK PM as talks go on

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a very likely outcome as a trade agreement with the European Union EU remained in a serious situation just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end o...

SIU raids Matlosana Municipality to probe PPE procurement corruption

Investigators from the Special Investigating Unit SIU have this morning raided the offices of Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp in the North West.The SIU executed a search and seizure warrant as part of its investigation into alleg...

Farm laws not introduced overnight, Centre and States had discussed for years: PM Modi

Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while adding that over the last 20 to 30 years, Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Farm Laws have not been introd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020