Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan operator says human error caused Mauritius oil spill

The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused an extensive oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday that the accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles 3.2 kilometers closer to shore than planned so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:31 IST
Japan operator says human error caused Mauritius oil spill

The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused an extensive oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday that the accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles (3.2 kilometers) closer to shore than planned so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said its investigation showed the accident was caused by human error, including inadequate nautical charts, navigation systems and risk awareness, and a lack of supervision and safety monitoring.

The company said the tanker's nautical chart provided little information about depth and other necessary information. Crewmembers on duty also failed to conduct safety checks visually or by radar, it said. The captain and crewmembers were also using their cellphones while on duty, the company said.

It said it will invest about 500 million yen ($4.8 million) to provide electronic nautical charts, training to strengthen safety culture and other systems to enhance safety. The environmental disaster began July 25 when the ship MV Wakashio strayed off course and struck a coral reef a mile (1.6 kilometers) offshore. After being pounded by heavy surf for nearly two weeks, the ship's hull cracked and on Aug. 6 began leaking fuel into a lagoon, polluting a protected wetlands area and a bird and wildlife sanctuary.

The company apologized for the damage and in September offered 1 billion yen ($9 million) to fund environmental projects and support the local fishing community in Mauritius. More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal waters. About 3,000 tons that remained on the ship was pumped into barges before the Wakashio broke in two several days later.

Thousands of civilian volunteers worked for days to try to minimize damage from the oil spill, while environmental workers ferried baby tortoises and rare plants to shore and plucked trapped seabirds out of the goo. Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish directs officials to maintain high COVID testing till vaccination is completed in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday directed health officials to maintain high level of testing for COVID-19 till inoculation of the entire population of the state was completed. Reviewing functioning of the health department, the c...

Farm laws: Amarinder dubs Kejriwal a 'big fraud'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader t...

Climate change could create 63 million migrants in South Asia by 2050

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing impacts of climate change have already pushed more than 18 million people to migrate within South Asian countries, but that could more than triple if global warming...

Man dies after can containing chemical falls, explodes in Beed

One person was killed on Friday after a can containing a chemical exploded while being carried to a godown in Beed, some 125 kilometres from here, a police official said. The incident took place around 1115am in Masarat Nagar, he added.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020