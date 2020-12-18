Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality was in the very poor category in Ghaziabad, while it remained in the poor zone in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the national capital region, according to data issued by a government agency on Friday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:30 IST
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. (Wikimedia)

The air quality was in the ''very poor'' category in Ghaziabad, while it remained in the ''poor'' zone in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the national capital region, according to data issued by a government agency on Friday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 304 in Ghaziabad, 297 in Greater Noida, 288 in Noida, 214 in Faridabad and 224 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. The CPCB states that an AQI in the ''very poor'' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while air quality in the ''poor'' zone may lead to breathing discomfort to people.

The average AQI on Thursday was 277 in Ghaziabad, 283 in Greater Noida, 267 in Noida, 213 in Faridabad and 241 in Gurgaon. On Wednesday it was 319 in Ghaziabad, 331 in Greater Noida, 280 in Noida, 222 in Faridabad and 221 in Gurgaon. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Man-eater' leopard shot dead by forest dept in Maha's Solapur

A leopard that had killed at least eight people in Maharashtra, was shot dead by the forest department in Solapur district on Friday after attempts to tranquilise the animal failed, an official said. A shooter authorised by the forest depar...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as stimulus rally cools, Tesla at record high

Wall Street retreated from record highs on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus deal remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline, while Tesla shares hit their highest in anticipation of their addition to the SP 500 next week.All the three maj...

U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The...

Gujarat records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

As many as 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 emerged in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,33,263, the state Health Department said on Friday evening. Nine patients died during this period taking the death toll due to coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020