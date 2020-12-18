Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimum temp drops below 3 deg C in parts of Delhi, icy winds continue

The maximum, however, rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius.The city had recorded a severe cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:33 IST
Minimum temp drops below 3 deg C in parts of Delhi, icy winds continue

The minimum temperature dropped below the three degrees Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi on Friday as frosty winds from snow-covered Western Himalayas continue to sweep the national capital, the India Meteorological Department said. The mercury plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur. It settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations, the IMD said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum, however, rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded a ''severe'' cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. A ''cold day'' is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A ''severe'' cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

''Cold wave'' conditions are predicted in Delhi on Saturday and the cold spell is likely to continue till Monday, the IMD said. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said. PTI GVS TDS TDS.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After internal feud, Kerala Congress chief takes responsibility for election debacle

After open protest within the Congress party in Kerala over their poor performance in the local body polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran took complete responsibility for the election debacle. Thi...

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its middle path approach that had ai...

Musician Shankar Mahadevan, designer Raghavendra Rathore winners of UK’s Icon Awards

Musician Shankar Mahadevan and fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore have been named among 15 winners of the annual 21st Century Icon Awards, unveiled virtually from London on Thursday. While this award is so special and it means the world t...

Temperature in Delhi likely to rise during next 3-4 days: IMD

After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next three to four days in Delhi will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department IMD informed on Friday. The temperature during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020