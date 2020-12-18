Left Menu
Signature flyover at Parthala Chowk to be ready by Dec 2021: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Friday finalised an agency for construction of a flyover at the Parthala Chowk in Greater Noida West which is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, officials said. Private firm Manglam Buildcon has been selected as the construction agency for the Parthala flyover, Authoritys General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Noida Authority on Friday finalised an agency for construction of a flyover at the Parthala Chowk in Greater Noida (West) which is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, officials said. Costing approximately Rs 80 crore, the six-lane "signature flyover" on the Master Plan-3 road will run 697 metres and bring relief to thousands of commuters who get stuck in road traffic there, they said.

"Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari today reviewed the work on the project. Private firm Manglam Buildcon has been selected as the construction agency for the Parthala flyover," Authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said. He said once complete, the project will greatly benefit commuters from Noida's sectors 51, 51, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 121 and 122.

"Commuters from Delhi's Sarita Vihar travelling to Greater Noida (West), Ghaziabad and Hapur will also get a signal-free route and benefit from the project," Tyagi said. Maheshwari has directed the officials concerned to ensure that the ground work on the project begins soon and the flyover is ready by December 2021, he added.

