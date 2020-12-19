Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting farmers' steadfast in their demands as Delhi temperature plummets to season's lowest yet

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the closure of certain roads and suggested them to take alternative routes.It said the Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the ongoing protest. However, the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed, according to the traffic police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:55 IST
Protesting farmers' steadfast in their demands as Delhi temperature plummets to season's lowest yet
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Braving the harsh cold of Delhi, thousands of farmers protesting against the three recent agri laws remained steadfast in their demands of repealing the legislations as their agitation entered its fourth week. According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital recorded its coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.9 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the representative data for the city.

The mercury dipped to even lower levels in some parts of the city, recording 3.3 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, respectively. The agitation has also led to traffic diversions at various border points causing inconvenience to commuters. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the closure of certain roads and suggested them to take alternative routes.

It said the Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the ongoing protest. However, those travelling to Delhi can take alternative routes via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders, it said. ''Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement,'' it said in a tweet.

However, for those travelling to Haryana, the Delhi Traffic Police said some borders are opened -- the Jharoda border (only for single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. The Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open for traffic but just one carriageway. However, the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed, according to the traffic police. ''Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road,'' the traffic police said.

''Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH-44,'' it tweeted. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various border of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the newly enacted laws. The farmers have been saying these new laws will pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the ''mercy'' of big corporates, apprehensions the government insists are misplaced.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC relief for man booked under UP's anti-conversion law

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive action against a man booked under the recently promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 for allegedly trying to marry ...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020