No let up in cold wave in Rajasthan

In the plains, Churu recorded the lowest temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius below the freezing point on Friday night, the MeT Department official said.The department has forecast cold wave conditions for the next few days, especially in Sriganganagar, Hanumamgarh, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most places in Rajasthan, with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said on Saturday. In the plains, Churu recorded the lowest temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius below the freezing point on Friday night, the Met Department official said.

The department has forecast cold wave conditions for the next few days, especially in Sriganganagar, Hanumamgarh, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu. Bhilwara recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.5 in Chittorgarh, 3 in Pilani, 3.5 in Sikar, 4.2 in Banasthali, 4.5 each in Sriganganagar and Kota.

The maximum temperature at most of the places was recorded near 20 degrees Celsius and the minimum in Jaipur was recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

