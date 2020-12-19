Left Menu
Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far on Saturday as Kashmir continued to reel under freezing night temperatures, the meteorological department said. The Met department said while no major snowfall was expected till the end of the month, there was a possibility of light to moderate snowfall on Monday and Tuesday at isolated places of Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:48 IST
Srinagar records coldest night of season
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far on Saturday as Kashmir continued to reel under freezing night temperatures, the meteorological department said. The Valley is bracing up for the 40-day harshest winter period, 'Chillai-Kalan', from Monday when the chances of snowfall are frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, the weather officials said. The mercury in Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir. The minimum temperature in Gulmarg was minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10.6 degrees, the officials said.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the Valley – recorded a minimum of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, Kupwara registered a low of minus 6.0 degrees and Kokernag minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, according to the officials. The Met department said while no major snowfall was expected till the end of the month, there was a possibility of light to moderate snowfall on Monday and Tuesday at isolated places of Kashmir.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

