Dry weather in UP; severe cold conditions in parts of state

Weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh even as cold to severe cold conditions prevailed at isolated places over the state, the meteorological department said on Saturday. Cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places, while dense fog prevailed in some parts of the state, it said. State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad and Kanpur recorded minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius each. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius at Fursatganj (Raei Bareli) and Churk (Sonbhadra) observatories.

Cold wave conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state on December 20 while the weather is most likely to remain dry, with shallow to moderate fog predicted in the morning at isolated places on December 21 and 22, it said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ensure that arrangements are made for bonfire at prominent public places in the rural and urban areas of the state, an official statement issued here said. It should also be ensured that no person sleeps in open this season, the chief minister said. The state government has made provision of 'rain basera' (temporary shelter homes) for the poor and the homeless, it said. Instructions were also issued to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is maintained in the 'rain baseras', and blankets are distributed in them, the statement said.