MP: Cold wave prevails, min temperate 3 deg Celsius in Umaria

GD Mishra, senior meteorologist with IMD Bhopal office, said a few places in Gwalior, Chambal and Shahdol as well as Rewa, Satna, Sagar and Chhattarpur will have cold wave conditions till Sunday morning.Nine weather stations, out of 30 in Madhya Pradesh, registered temperature between 3 degrees Celsius in Umaria to 5 degrees Celsius in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:52 IST
Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh over the last 24 hours and several of these places will continue to face chilly weather till Sunday morning, an India Meteorological Department official said here. GD Mishra, senior meteorologist with IMD Bhopal office, said a few places in Gwalior, Chambal and Shahdol as well as Rewa, Satna, Sagar and Chhattarpur will have cold wave conditions till Sunday morning.

''Nine weather stations, out of 30 in Madhya Pradesh, registered temperature between 3 degrees Celsius (in Umaria) to 5 degrees Celsius in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Several stations recorded minimum temperature ranging from 3 to 10 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius,'' he said. Mishra said these conditions would prevail for a week as there was no system building over the state to bring rain, moisture or clouds.

