Centre to invest Rs 1.16 lakh crore towards roads projects in Karnataka

The Centre shall invest approximately Rs 1,16,144 crore towards roads projects in Karnataka in coming years,Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. The Minister said this after he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 33 NH projects in Karnataka through virtual mode.

These projects include 1197 km long roads worth Rs 10,904 crore. Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Sadanand Gowda and V K Singh attended the event.

''Ministry of Highways and Road Transports will invest approximately an amount of Rs 1,16,144 Crore in Karnataka State in coming years. Under Bharatmala and other schemes, 19 works at a cost of Rs 31,035 Crore are already under progress,'' Gadkari was quoted as saying by the chief minister's office in a release.

In order to provide smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 4-laning of the entire coastal road from Goa border to Kerala border connecting port city of Belekeri, Karwar and Mangalore, covering a length of 278 km, has been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crore and the work has substantially been completed, he said. He also said that keeping in view the safety of road users, works for improving safety by providing protective measures on hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH 75, Charmadi Ghat on NH 73 and Sampaje Ghat on NH 275 have been sanctioned amounting to Rs 115 Crore.

Listing out various projects, Gadkari said, detailed project report has been approved for the construction of a tunnel at Shiradi Ghat at the length of 23.60 Km with a tentative cost of Rs 10,000 crore after vetting from IISc. Bid document, statutory clearances and land acquisition plans are under progress, he said.

The Union Minister said the Government of India will come out with an Ethanol policy which would protect the interest of farmers, especially sugarcane and paddy growers. Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the Centre's investment of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for Highway development would help boost the economy of the State.

He also appealed to Gadkari to release adequate grants to take up flood damage repair works as Karnataka has suffered severe damage to infrastructure including National Highways. The Chief Minister also sought expediting the improvement of all congested intersections of National Highways connecting Bengaluru City and upgradation of existing 4-lane National Highway from Bengaluru to Tumkur section to 8-lane with service Road.