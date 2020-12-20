Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees: Official
This was stated by Odishas Works secretary-cum- chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration SJTA Krishan Kumar on Saturday after a high level official delegation visited the holy town to review the ambitious Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture ABADHA programme.A huge facility will come up over 9 to 10 acre of land near Baseli Sahi Police station for providing cheap accommodation to the visitors, Kumar said, adding that a bed would cost about Rs 100 to Rs 150.PTI | Puri | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 11:03 IST
The Odisha government was in the process of establishing a huge facility for providing affordable accommodation to pilgrims visiting Shree Jagannath Temple here, a senior official said. This was stated by Odisha's Works secretary-cum- chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar on Saturday after a high level official delegation visited the holy town to review the ambitious Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) programme.
A huge facility will come up over 9 to 10 acre of land near Baseli Sahi Police station for providing cheap accommodation to the visitors, Kumar said, adding that a bed would cost about Rs 100 to Rs 150. Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials visited Puri on Saturday to review various developmental projects ahead of reopening of Srimandir for general public on January 3.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Krishan
- VK Pandian
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns as chief of Telangana Congress
Akshay Kumar is 'proud son-in-law' as Christopher Nolan pens heartfelt note for Dimple Kapadia
"Lost goodwill of people by joining hands with Cong": H D Kumaraswamy
BJP, BJD two sides of coin, have secret pact: Chellakumar
'Siddaramaiah planned to defame me, was the reason my govt fell': HD Kumaraswamy