A leopardess has allegedly died of electrocution at the Pench Tiger Reserve PTR in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:14 IST
Leopardess found dead in MP, electrocution suspected

A leopardess has allegedly died of electrocution at the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Sunday. The feline's carcass was found on Saturday in Gandatola beat of the reserve's Rukhad buffer zone, PTR's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

He said no evidence of hunting was found in the area during a search operation. The leopardess possibly jumped from a tree and came in contact with an 11 KV electricity line passing through the area, the official said, adding that a team from the MP Electricity Board also inspected the area.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Parihar added..

