Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana; Adampur reels at zero deg C

While Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab, Amritsar too reeled under an intense chill, recording a low of one degree Celsius.Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Halwara and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:28 IST
Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana; Adampur reels at zero deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing cold wave conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the last few days continued unabated on Sunday, with Adampur recording a minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. While Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab, Amritsar too reeled under an intense chill, recording a low of one degree Celsius.

Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Halwara and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Ludhiana and Patiala, which recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a biting cold, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place, recording a bone-chilling low of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar too reeled under an intense cold, recording a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Karnal too experienced the chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The cold weather conditions are likely to continue in Haryana and Punjab until Monday, after which a slight relief can be expected, MeT department officials said.

