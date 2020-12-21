Left Menu
Western Coalfields to enter into JV with Orissa Mineral Development Corp

Its Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv R Mishra also said 20 more mines will be opened by 2023-24, which shall sustain the production level over 75 million tonnes.He added that WCL will enter into the joint venture with OMDC taking up five coal blocks in the Raigad district on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

CIL subsidiary Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) will enter into a joint venture with Orissa Mineral Development Corporation (OMDC) for peak production capacity of 75 million tonnes of coal. Its Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv R Mishra also said 20 more mines will be opened by 2023-24, which shall sustain the production level over 75 million tonnes.

He added that WCL will enter into the joint venture with OMDC taking up five coal blocks in the Raigad district on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. WCL is planning for a peak production capacity of 75 million tonnes.

While speaking at a event where he was felicitated by the Press Club here, Mishra spoke about his journey as the WCL chairman and managing director and challenges he had to face to achieve the coal production targets. ''We opened up 23 mines in the past six years and acquired 9,522 hectare land. We have achieved the highest-ever coal production of 57.64 million tonnes in 2019-20,'' he said.

Mishra is retiring on December 31 and will be replaced by Manoj Kumar. Currently, Kumar is the director (technical) of WCL.

