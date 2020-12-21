Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington, the US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb something Tehran insists it doesnt want to do.President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:00 IST
Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

Countries trying to keep alive the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program agreed Monday to “positively address” the possibility of a US return to the accord under the Biden administration. Germany's foreign minister urged Iran not to waste what he called a final window of opportunity. Monday's virtual meeting of parties to the agreement — the first at the level of foreign ministers in over a year — came as the deal is in what German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called a “downward spiral” caused by a mixture of strong U.S. pressure on Iran and Tehran's violations of the accord.

The remaining countries that signed the agreement with Iran — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to keep it from collapsing after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States in 2018. The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington, the US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb — something Tehran insists it doesn't want to do.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president. Complicating that, Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium.

A joint statement released after Monday's meeting said participants in the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, “re-emphasised their commitment to preserve the agreement” and discussed the fact that “full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial.” “Ministers acknowledged the prospect of a return of the U.S. to the JCPOA and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort,” the statement said. “We are standing at a crossroads today,'' Germany's Maas told reporters in Berlin, adding that the deal's survival or otherwise will be determined in the coming weeks and months.

The European powers stressed Monday that “just a commitment” to the accord on everyone's part is not enough, Maas said. “To make possible a rapprochement under Biden, there must be no more technical maneuvers of the kind we have seen plenty in recent times — they would do nothing but further undermine the agreement,” he added.

“The opportunity that is now being offered — this last window of opportunity — must not be squandered,” Maas said. “We made that very clear today to Iran in particular.”.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

India said on Monday it would suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.Separately local media reported the government was readying its first deal to buy 50 million COVID...

Night curfew in Maha civic corporation areas from Dec 22-Jan 5

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. Acco...

"Ashirwad" Program for Senior Citizens Launched by Kauvery Hospital

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, December 21 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 pandemic has paved way for many challenges in healthcare, and one such challenge has been healthcare for senior citizens. Owing to the nature of pandemic, senior citizens were l...

2 from HP held in Pune with 34 kgs of charas worth Rs 1 cr

Two people from Himachal Pradesh were held at Pune railway station allegedly with charas worth Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Saturday and 34 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020