Inter-Ministerial Central Team to visit Tamil Nadu to assess damage caused by Cyclone Burevi

The Centre on Monday said an Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT will visit Tamil Nadu to asses the damage caused by the recent Cyclone Burevi. After assessing the damage, the team will submit a report to the central government. On the basis of the report, funds will be released to the state government, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:19 IST
The Centre on Monday said an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Tamil Nadu to asses the damage caused by the recent Cyclone Burevi. Cyclone Burevi hit Tamil Nadu coast on December 4. At least seven people were killed, and houses and agricultural produce damaged due to the heavy rains and winds accompanying the cyclone.

''MHA deputes an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by a Joint Secretary to assess damages caused by Cyclone 'Burevi' in Tamil Nadu. IMCT will shortly visit the cyclone affected districts of the State,'' the Home Minister's Office tweeted. After assessing the damage, the team will submit a report to the central government. On the basis of the report, funds will be released to the state government, an official said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

