75-yr-old woman dies due to cold in UP's Banda

A 75-year-old woman has died allegedly due to cold in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. According to her family members, Rukmini died on Monday at the Gandhi Nagar locality here, Naraini SHO Indradev said.

He said as per a request from the family, the body was handed over without conducting a post-mortem examination. On Monday, Banda recorded maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 6 degrees Celsius as a severe cold wave swept through isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh.