Rajasthan sees marginal rise in night temperature

Rajasthan sees marginal rise in night temperaturePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:33 IST
Night temperatures have marginally increased in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said
Sikar, Pilani, Ganganagar, Bhilwara, Dabok and Chittorgarh recorded a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees Celsius and 6.9 degree Celsius, respectively
The minimum temperature in Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Jaipur and Barmer settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, 10.6 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees Celsius and 13.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Met department here. The cold conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours.
