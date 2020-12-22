Left Menu
Rajasthan sees marginal rise in night temperature

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:33 IST
Rajasthan sees marginal rise in night temperature
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Night temperatures have marginally increased in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said

Sikar, Pilani, Ganganagar, Bhilwara, Dabok and Chittorgarh recorded a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees Celsius and 6.9 degree Celsius, respectively

The minimum temperature in Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Jaipur and Barmer settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, 10.6 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees Celsius and 13.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Met department here. The cold conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

