Slight rise in day temperatures, nights remain cold in Punjab, Haryana

There was a marginal increase in day temperatures in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, but nights continued to be cold with the mercury hovering slightly below normal range. The day temperatures hovered one to two notches above normal at most places settling between 21-22 degrees Celsius.

As the minimum temperatures hovered below normal, Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal limits, the meteorological department here said. Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul, too, experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 4.9, 4.9 and 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab braved a cold night recording a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana registered a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala's minimum settled at 4 degrees Celsius..