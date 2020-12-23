Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-China 'mines' ice from river to build frozen castles, pagoda

For more than 300 "ice miners" in Harbin, work begins in the numbing cold before dawn every day on the frozen Songhua, a broad river that winds its way through the northeastern Chinese city.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 04:31 IST
WIDER IMAGE-China 'mines' ice from river to build frozen castles, pagoda

For more than 300 "ice miners" in Harbin, work begins in the numbing cold before dawn every day on the frozen Songhua, a broad river that winds its way through the northeastern Chinese city. Wielding long ice picks, the workers break up the frozen surface of the kilometre-wide river into crate-sized blocks of ice.

Many of them construction labourers or farmers, they wear knee-high rubber boots, down jackets, thick gloves and hats with flaps to protect their ears from the frigid air. (Click https://reut.rs/3hbY1FS to see a picture package of ice mining in Harbin.)

"We come to mine ice at 6 a.m. every day," said Zhang Wei, 40. "We need to work overtime sometimes, until 8 or 9 p.m., even late after midnight." Lunch is brief - a bowl of piping-hot noodles, dumplings or steamed buns. Makeshift canteens built with wooden poles and see-through sheets offer a little warmth.

Every day since early December, tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck to the venue of Harbin's annual winter festival, where they are used to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even a functioning hotpot restaurant. Ice from the river is essential.

"Artificial ice isn't that thick, and isn't strong enough to stand in the wind," said Wang Qiusheng, who has been carving ice for the festival for 20 years. Organisers are racing to complete the sculptures at the festival venue - a busy scene of forklifts, cranes and scaffolding.

The ice blocks are painstakingly laid on top of one another while workers shape, trim and cut them to size with chainsaws, pickle forks and tooth chisels. The 37th Harbin International Ice Snow Festival is due to begin on Jan. 5, and will feature skiing, sledding, mass weddings, winter swimming and a theme park of ice sculptures bathed by coloured lights.

With China's international borders heavily restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic tourists are expected to account for the bulk of visitors marvelling at the ice sculptures next month in temperatures below minus 35 Celsius (minus 31 Fahrenheit).

Also Read: China condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK businesses report deepening hit from renewed COVID clamp-down - CBI

A fall in British business activity deepened after the country began to tighten coronavirus restrictions again last month, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday, calling for more support for businesses from the government....

Wealth gap yawns wide between UK's ethnic groups - think tank

People of Black African ethnicity in Britain typically have just one eighth of the wealth of white British people, an economic think tank said, calling for reforms to narrow the wealth divide between ethnic groups. The Resolution Foundation...

UK car output down 1.4% for November, Brexit deal needed - SMMT

British car production fell only slightly in November but output is down by almost a third so far in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the approach of a possible Brexit shock at the end of this month, an industry body said. Production f...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Opening-night rosters feature 107 international playersOpening night rosters for the National Basketball Associations 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020