Cold wave grips Odisha, Phulbani records 4 degree Celsius

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:38 IST
Odisha continued to reel under cold wave for the third day on Wednesday with Phulbani in Kandhamal district registering a low of 4 degree Celsius, making it the coldest place in the state. The Regional Meteorological Centre here said, the cold wave is likely to prevail at one or two places in 11 districts in the next 24 hours.

The mercury in picturesque Daringbadi in the mountainous Kandhamal district also dropped to 5 degree Celsius. Light frost was reported from both Phulbani and Daringbadi on Wednesday morning.

Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada and Nawrangpur are among the 11 districts likely to be affected by the severe cold conditions. The MeT office said, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Keonjhar, Boudh, Baripada, Bolangir and Sonepur recorded a minimum temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered minimum temperatures of 12.4 degree Celsius and 10.5 degree Celsius respectively. The IMD suggested that people stay indoors during the night in view of the cold conditions, make arrangements to keep livestock in shaded or indoor areas, avoid movement at night specially in two-wheelers or open cars and take safety measures while using heating devices.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

