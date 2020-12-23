Keylong shivers at minus 7.7 deg Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 7.7 degrees Celsius, MeT centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, he added. Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of 1.2, 3.7 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded as 6 degrees Celsius, he added. Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT centre already predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of the state on December 27 and 28.