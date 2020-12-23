Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot pitches for new industrial area in Bhiwadi

Chairing a meeting to review the newly-introduced one stop shop system, progress of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor DMIC work and other projects, the chief minister said Bhiwadi area in Alwar has huge potential for industrial development due to its proximity to Delhi-NCR.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:36 IST
Gehlot pitches for new industrial area in Bhiwadi
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked officials of the industries department to develop a new industrial area in Alwar's Bhiwadi to attract investors. Chairing a meeting to review the newly-introduced one stop shop system, progress of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) work and other projects, the chief minister said Bhiwadi area in Alwar has huge potential for industrial development due to its proximity to Delhi-NCR. The town is also an important node under the DMIC project. He said officials should make a plan to develop a new Bhiwadi industrial area and the work should be done under the supervision of town planners. The chief minister further said private players should also be roped in to develop industrial areas in the state. Gehlot asked the officials to promote the state and its potential in national and international conferences, conclaves, road shows and on other platforms to attract investors. Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. immigration arrests down 27% in 2020, a trend activists hope Biden will continue

U.S. immigration arrests fell by 27 in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to fewer border crossings and reduced operations, a falloff that pro-immigrant activists say should continue when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January....

Families of Italian Covid-19 victims seek $122 mln from government

About 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they had begun legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros 122 million in damages. The civil lawsuit, which the plaintiffs p...

Bareilly: Two workers killed in road accident

Two labourers lost their lives on Wednesday when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police said. According to police, the accident took place at Navodaya village on the Delhi-Lucknow r...

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020