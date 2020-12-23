Gehlot pitches for new industrial area in Bhiwadi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked officials of the industries department to develop a new industrial area in Alwar's Bhiwadi to attract investors. Chairing a meeting to review the newly-introduced one stop shop system, progress of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) work and other projects, the chief minister said Bhiwadi area in Alwar has huge potential for industrial development due to its proximity to Delhi-NCR. The town is also an important node under the DMIC project. He said officials should make a plan to develop a new Bhiwadi industrial area and the work should be done under the supervision of town planners. The chief minister further said private players should also be roped in to develop industrial areas in the state. Gehlot asked the officials to promote the state and its potential in national and international conferences, conclaves, road shows and on other platforms to attract investors. Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officials were present in the meeting.