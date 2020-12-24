People News Roundup: Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50
Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.
