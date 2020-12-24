Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light snow predicted in Kashmir valley over weekend

While Chillai-Kalan will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long Chillai-Khurd small cold and a 10-day-long Chillai-Bachha baby cold.The MET Office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 25, but there is a possibility of light in the valley for two days from Saturday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:10 IST
Light snow predicted in Kashmir valley over weekend
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

There was slight improvement in cold conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature rose across the valley on Thursday, even as the MET Office forecast the possibility of light snow over two days from Saturday. The night temperature marked an improvement but continued to settle below the freezing point, MET officials said.

The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since the snowfall on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, they said. The officials said Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius –up from the previous night's minus 5 degrees Celsius.

They said the mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went up from the previous night's low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. They said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius – slightly up from Wednesday's minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the valley. Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded the minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 3 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum. 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, is considered the harshest winter period in Kashmir as a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall, the officials said. While 'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

The MET Office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 25, but there is a possibility of light in the valley for two days from Saturday. There is no forecast of any major snowfall activity till the end of this month, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine

After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, Kallayn Keneng watched two of her young children die. They cried and cried and said, Mom, we need food, she said. But she had nothing to give. Too frail to bury her 5-year-old and 7-year-old afte...

Leak suggests Galaxy Chromebook 2 could feature QLED display, improved battery life

Samsungs Galaxy Chromebook 2, the successor to Galaxy Chromebook, will come with a 13.3-inch QLED or Quantum Dot LED display compared to the 4K AMOLED display in the original model, making it the worlds first QLED Chromebook.Earlier leaks h...

ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on Dec. 25

Kenyas financial markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.Trading will resume on Monday, Dec. 28. ...

Months after Beirut blast, victims await answers

Tracy and Paul Najjar believe their daughter Alexandra could have survived the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port if the authorities had raised the alarm on that fateful day. As they mourn the loss of their three-year-old, one question continu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020