Cold weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Ludhiana reels at 1.6 deg C
Piercing cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with minimum temperatures hovering well below normal limits. According to officials of the Meteorological Department here, Ludhiana in Punjab reeled at a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius while Amritsar too registered a cold night at 2.4 degrees Celsius.
Patiala recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, they said. In Haryana, Hisar and Karnal experienced severe chill, recording identical minimums of 2.5 degrees Celsius each.
Ambala recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's minimum settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius.
